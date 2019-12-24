Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Michael Jackson Purchases 280,000 Shares

Netcall plc (LON:NET) insider Michael Jackson acquired 280,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £95,200 ($125,230.20).

Shares of LON:NET opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.41 million and a P/E ratio of 91.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.31. Netcall plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

