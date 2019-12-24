David Stevenson Acquires 4,100 Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider David Stevenson purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717 ($12,782.16).
ARR opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The company has a market cap of $153.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.68.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
