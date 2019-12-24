David Stevenson Acquires 4,100 Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider David Stevenson purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717 ($12,782.16).

ARR opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The company has a market cap of $153.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.68.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

