Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £130 in Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £130 ($171.01).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paypoint alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Rachel Kentleton acquired 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £122.46 ($161.09).

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Rachel Kentleton bought 14 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 912 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £127.68 ($167.96).

PAY stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 962.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 943.58. Paypoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 748 ($9.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paypoint’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) target price on shares of Paypoint in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,153.67 ($15.18).

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.