Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $75.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.12, 626,467 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 221,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $818,600. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

