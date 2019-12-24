Jim Prower Purchases 22,000 Shares of PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) Stock

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) insider Jim Prower bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,335.17).

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.75 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.80. PRS Reit PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.50 ($1.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. PRS Reit’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

