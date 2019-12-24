Cypress Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 put options.

CY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $189,280,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,909,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CY opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

