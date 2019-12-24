Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Insider Stephen Inglis Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.30. The stock has a market cap of $486.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Regional REIT Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

