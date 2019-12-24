John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Jacqui Ferguson Purchases 645 Shares

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.16) on Tuesday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 547.92 ($7.21).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
Smart Global Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Smart Global Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Telaria Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Telaria Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
CalAmp Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
CalAmp Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Neogen Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling
Neogen Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading 19.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading 19.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report