John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Jacqui Ferguson Purchases 645 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.16) on Tuesday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 547.92 ($7.21).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

