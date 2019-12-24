Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Electricite de France earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Electricite de France stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Electricite de France has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Electricite de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

