Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDSA shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Main First Bank began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,262 ($29.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion and a PE ratio of 900.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,247.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,369.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.95%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.