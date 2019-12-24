Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Media Impact Score of 1.92

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.93.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,348.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,321.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,214.08. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.77, for a total value of $92,082.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,220.75, for a total transaction of $1,953,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,917,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,137 shares of company stock worth $119,053,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

