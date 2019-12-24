Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $419.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $422.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

