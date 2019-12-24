Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have trended neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

