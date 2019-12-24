Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Media Impact Score of -1.00

Media coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa's analysis:

A number of research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

