Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Earning Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and natural gas company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Continental Resources stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

