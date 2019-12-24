Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News headlines about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of C opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

