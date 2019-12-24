Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Given News Sentiment Score of -4.58

Media headlines about Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Care.com earned a news impact score of -4.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

