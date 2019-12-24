Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Pacific Railway earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Canadian Pacific Railway’s score:

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$338.22.

Shares of CP opened at C$335.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$320.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$309.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$228.35 and a 12-month high of C$336.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

