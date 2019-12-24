Extremely Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price

Press coverage about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Suncor Energy’s ranking:

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

SU opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.