Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.67

News headlines about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a news impact score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

NYSE MSI opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

