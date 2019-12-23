Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.21). Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NBL traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 164,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,573. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

