Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives $51.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,235,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,385,740.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $62,840.00. Insiders sold a total of 705,033 shares of company stock worth $27,824,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tricida by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 5,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. Tricida has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.