Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAG traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 319,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,907. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after acquiring an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $22,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

