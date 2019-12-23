Helium Price Up 149.5% Over Last 7 Days (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, Helium has traded 149.5% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $267,991.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007143 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,317,115 coins and its circulating supply is 11,968,735 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

