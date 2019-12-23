Sharder (SS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,961.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Sharder token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, OTCBTC, DDEX and IDEX. Sharder has a market cap of $598,259.00 and approximately $40,961.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, OTCBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

