Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.0909

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $142,792.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00001218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Tidex and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022011 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003611 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.02540328 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013489 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,926,918 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

