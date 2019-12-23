$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post sales of $154.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.19 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $137.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $608.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.62 million to $618.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $663.34 million, with estimates ranging from $626.77 million to $699.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. World Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WRLD. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,089. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $679.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.