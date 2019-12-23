Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.