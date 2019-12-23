Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 93,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 173,458 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 338,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,050. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

