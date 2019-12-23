$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,045. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.