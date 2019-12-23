Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Myriad Genetics posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 97,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

