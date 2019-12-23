Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.15

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 152420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

