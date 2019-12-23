Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.84

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 36322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
