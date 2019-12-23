Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.84

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 36322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

