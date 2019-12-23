James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.02

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

