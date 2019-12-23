IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.85

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.85 and last traded at $173.85, with a volume of 19528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.37.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

