Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) Shares Down 50%

Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU)’s share price was down 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 255,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 51,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,533.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.66 million for the quarter.

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of December 21, 2018, it operated a network of 143 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

