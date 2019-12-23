Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.33 price objective on Guyana Goldstrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

