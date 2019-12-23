NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 52500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

