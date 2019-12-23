Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1730000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

