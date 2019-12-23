Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 78089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Batero Gold (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

