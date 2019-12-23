Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 370000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

