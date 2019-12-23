Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Nevada Zinc Corp (CVE:NZN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, as well as in Yukon, Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project, which includes 231 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Eureka, Nevada.

