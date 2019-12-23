Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.99

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 13584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.55 and a current ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.29.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

