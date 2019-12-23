NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $671,895.00 and approximately $24,893.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

