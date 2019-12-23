Brokerages Set GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,850. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

