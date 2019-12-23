ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $304,406.00 and approximately $63,690.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058019 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.01 or 0.99135562 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

