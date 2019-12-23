Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.93.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
JMIA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.