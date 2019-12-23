Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

JMIA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

