Velas Price Reaches $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,036,524,404 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,441,813 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.