Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $22.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 200,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,374. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $30,155,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $26,224,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.