Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FERGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS FERGY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 74,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,176. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

